Sherrard posted a narrow 24-15 win over Warrensburg-Latham at Warrensburg-Latham High on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

Sherrard jumped in front of Warrensburg-Latham 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Cardinals moved ahead by earning a 15-14 advantage over the Tigers at the end of the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Tigers, as they climbed out of a hole with a 24-15 scoring margin.

