Some kind of impressive: Chatham Glenwood pounds Decatur MacArthur 53-13

  • 0

Chatham Glenwood ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Decatur MacArthur 53-13 on September 2 in Illinois football.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 6-6 duel in the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 13-13 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Chatham Glenwood and Decatur MacArthur were engaged in a huge affair at 40-13 as the final quarter started.

The Titans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

