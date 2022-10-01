Some kind of impressive: Decatur Lutheran pounds Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op 48-18

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Decatur Lutheran put away Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op 48-18 in Illinois high school football action on October 1.
Recently on September 17, Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op squared off with Farmer City Blue Ridge in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.