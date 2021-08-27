 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Some kind of impressive: Decatur MacArthur pounds Normal University 50-9

{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur MacArthur controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 50-9 victory over Normal University at Decatur Macarthur High on August 27 in Illinois football action.

Decatur MacArthur's upper-hand showed as it carried a 42-9 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Generals' offense breathed fire to a 32-9 lead over the Pioneers at halftime.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Decatur MacArthur and Normal University were both scoreless.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Nebraska Cornhuskers Vs. Illinois Fighting Illini preview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News