Some kind of impressive: Decatur MacArthur pounds Normal University 50-9

Decatur MacArthur controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 50-9 victory over Normal University at Decatur Macarthur High on August 27 in Illinois football action.

Decatur MacArthur's upper-hand showed as it carried a 42-9 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Generals' offense breathed fire to a 32-9 lead over the Pioneers at halftime.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Decatur MacArthur and Normal University were both scoreless.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.