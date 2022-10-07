Some kind of impressive: Tolono Unity pounds Rantoul Township 53-14

Tolono Unity didn't tinker with Rantoul Township, scoring a 53-14 result in the win column in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.

Tolono Unity drew first blood by forging a 27-0 margin over Rantoul Township after the first quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 40-0 intermission margin at the Eagles' expense.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Rantoul Township fought to within 47-8.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 53-14.

