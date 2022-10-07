 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Some kind of impressive: Tolono Unity pounds Rantoul Township 53-14

Tolono Unity didn't tinker with Rantoul Township, scoring a 53-14 result in the win column in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.

Tolono Unity drew first blood by forging a 27-0 margin over Rantoul Township after the first quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 40-0 intermission margin at the Eagles' expense.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Rantoul Township fought to within 47-8.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 53-14.

In recent action on September 23, Tolono Unity faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic and Rantoul Township took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on September 23 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

