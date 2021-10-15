South Holland Thornwood collects skin-tight win against Danville 20-14

South Holland Thornwood found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Danville 20-14 during this Illinois football game.
Danville proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 6-0 advantage over South Holland Thornwood at the half.
South Holland Thornwood remained on top of Danville through a scoreless first and third quarters.
