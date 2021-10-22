 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Springfield blazes victory trail past Springfield Southeast 59-14

  • 0

Springfield scored early and often in a 59-14 win over Springfield Southeast in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 22.

The Senators opened with a 20-0 advantage over the Spartans through the first quarter.

The Senators' offense struck to a 46-7 lead over the Spartans at halftime.

The Senators' power showed as they carried a 53-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 8 , Springfield squared up on Jacksonville in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jacksonville kicks a 25-yard field goal to make it 7-3 MacArthur leading in Q2

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News