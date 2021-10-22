Springfield blazes victory trail past Springfield Southeast 59-14

Springfield scored early and often in a 59-14 win over Springfield Southeast in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 22.

The Senators opened with a 20-0 advantage over the Spartans through the first quarter.

The Senators' offense struck to a 46-7 lead over the Spartans at halftime.

The Senators' power showed as they carried a 53-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

