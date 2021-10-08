 Skip to main content
Springfield doesn't mess around with Jacksonville 31-20

Jacksonville cut in front fast, but Springfield bounced aside that challenge and collected a 31-20 victory during this Illinois football game.

The start wasn't the problem for the Crimsons, who began with a 6-0 edge over the Senators through the end of the first quarter.

Springfield registered a 7-6 advantage at intermission over Jacksonville.

The Senators moved over the Crimsons 25-13 heading to the fourth quarter.

