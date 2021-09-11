Springfield drums Decatur Eisenhower in sound fashion 57-13

Springfield painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Decatur Eisenhower's defense for a 57-13 win in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
