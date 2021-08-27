Springfield finds small margin for win in tilt with Chatham Glenwood 39-36

Springfield found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Chatham Glenwood 39-36 at Chatham Glenwood High on August 27 in Illinois football action.

The Senators enjoyed a close margin over the Titans with a 39-28 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Springfield kept an 18-14 halftime margin at Chatham Glenwood's expense.

The Senators moved in front of the Titans 12-7 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.