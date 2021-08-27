Springfield finds small margin for win in tilt with Chatham Glenwood 39-36

Springfield found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Chatham Glenwood 39-36 at Chatham Glenwood High on August 27 in Illinois football action.
The Senators enjoyed a close margin over the Titans with a 39-28 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Springfield kept an 18-14 halftime margin at Chatham Glenwood's expense.
The Senators moved in front of the Titans 12-7 to begin the second quarter.
