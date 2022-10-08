Springfield Lanphier pushes over Decatur Eisenhower 30-18

Springfield Lanphier put together a victorious gameplan to stop Decatur Eisenhower 30-18 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Last season, Decatur Eisenhower and Springfield Lanphier faced off on October 22, 2021 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 24, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Springfield Southeast and Decatur Eisenhower took on Normal University on September 23 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
