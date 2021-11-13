Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin blazes victory trail past Breese Central 55-14

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 55-14 win over Breese Central in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 13.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 20-0 lead over Breese Central.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense pulled ahead to a 48-7 lead over Breese Central at the intermission.

The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 7-7 final quarter.

