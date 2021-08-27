 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin bounces Springfield Lanphier in up-and-down tilt 61-7

{{featured_button_text}}

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 61-7 win over Springfield Lanphier in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the final quarter.

The Cyclones' upper-hand showed as they carried a 61-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense took charge to a 61-0 lead over Springfield Lanphier at the intermission.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 41-0 advantage over Springfield Lanphier through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Flaten on Football — Week 1 high school football schedule rundown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News