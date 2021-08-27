Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin bounces Springfield Lanphier in up-and-down tilt 61-7

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 61-7 win over Springfield Lanphier in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the final quarter.

The Cyclones' upper-hand showed as they carried a 61-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense took charge to a 61-0 lead over Springfield Lanphier at the intermission.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 41-0 advantage over Springfield Lanphier through the first quarter.

