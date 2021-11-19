Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin claims gritty victory against Rochester 49-42

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Rochester 49-42 for an Illinois high school football victory on November 19.
The start wasn't the problem for the Rockets, who began with a 19-7 edge over the Cyclones through the end of the first quarter.
Rochester came from behind to grab the advantage 25-21 at intermission over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.
Rochester had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 39-35.
In recent action on November 6, Rochester faced off against Paris and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Bethalto Civic Memorial on November 6 at Bethalto Civic Memorial High School. For more, click here.
