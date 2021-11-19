 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin claims gritty victory against Rochester 49-42

  • 0

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Rochester 49-42 for an Illinois high school football victory on November 19.

The start wasn't the problem for the Rockets, who began with a 19-7 edge over the Cyclones through the end of the first quarter.

Rochester came from behind to grab the advantage 25-21 at intermission over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

Rochester had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 39-35.

In recent action on November 6, Rochester faced off against Paris and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Bethalto Civic Memorial on November 6 at Bethalto Civic Memorial High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News