Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin claims gritty victory against Rochester 49-42

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Rochester 49-42 for an Illinois high school football victory on November 19.

The start wasn't the problem for the Rockets, who began with a 19-7 edge over the Cyclones through the end of the first quarter.

Rochester came from behind to grab the advantage 25-21 at intermission over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

Rochester had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 39-35.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.