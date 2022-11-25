Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin flies high over New Lenox Providence Catholic 44-20

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on New Lenox Providence Catholic during a 44-20 blowout in Illinois high school football action on November 25.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 7-0 lead over New Lenox Providence Catholic.

The Cyclones' offense darted in front for a 21-14 lead over the Celtics at the intermission.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin steamrolled to a 38-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

