 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin flies high over New Lenox Providence Catholic 44-20

  • 0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on New Lenox Providence Catholic during a 44-20 blowout in Illinois high school football action on November 25.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 7-0 lead over New Lenox Providence Catholic.

The Cyclones' offense darted in front for a 21-14 lead over the Celtics at the intermission.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin steamrolled to a 38-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Recently on November 12, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared off with Murphysboro in a football game. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News