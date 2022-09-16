 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin hits the gas after slow start to blow past Jacksonville 55-14

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin slipped behind early but found its footing to get tread and sped past Jacksonville 55-14 in Illinois high school football action on September 16.

Jacksonville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin as the first quarter ended.

The Cyclones' offense moved in front for a 27-14 lead over the Crimsons at the intermission.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin thundered to a 55-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

In recent action on September 2, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Springfield and Jacksonville took on Springfield Lanphier on September 2 at Jacksonville High School. Click here for a recap

