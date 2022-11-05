Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin rides the comeback trail to dust Waterloo 28-16

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 28-16 win over Waterloo in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 5.

Waterloo authored a promising start, taking a 3-0 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 6-0 lead at halftime.

Waterloo had a 16-14 edge on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Cyclones pulled off a stirring 14-0 fourth quarter to trip the Bulldogs.

