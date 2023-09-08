A swift early pace pushed Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin past Jacksonville Friday 51-10 for an Illinois high school football victory at Jacksonville High on Sept. 8.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped in front of Jacksonville 14-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones registered a 28-10 advantage at intermission over the Crimsons.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pulled to a 48-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cyclones held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Jacksonville played in a 55-14 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 25, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared off with Normal in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.