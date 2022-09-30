Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Normal University 49-7

Fast and furious, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took charge from the start to knock back Normal University and eventually earn a 49-7 decision in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 28-0 advantage over Normal University through the first quarter.

The Cyclones registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Pioneers.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 42-7.

There was no room for doubt as the Cyclones added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

