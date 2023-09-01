Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 35-17 victory over Normal University for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin darted in front of Normal University 15-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Pioneers showed some mettle by fighting back to a 15-9 intermission margin.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin moved to a 28-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Normal University played in a 49-7 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

