A suffocating defense helped Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin handle Springfield Southeast 42-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin darted in front of Springfield Southeast 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Spartans.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield Southeast squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Springfield Southeast High School.

