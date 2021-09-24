Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin soars over Decatur Eisenhower 56-7

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 56-7 explosion on Decatur Eisenhower in Illinois high school football action on September 24.
The first quarter gave the Cyclones a 49-0 lead over the Panthers.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense breathed fire to a 56-0 lead over Decatur Eisenhower at halftime.
The Cyclones' determination showed as they carried a 56-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive final quarter.
In recent action on September 10, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Rochester and Decatur Eisenhower took on Springfield on September 11 at Springfield High School. For more, click here.
