Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin unloads on Spring Valley Hall 55-6

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-6 win over Spring Valley Hall in Illinois high school football on October 28.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drew first blood by forging a 27-0 margin over Spring Valley Hall after the first quarter.

The Cyclones registered a 48-0 advantage at intermission over the Red Devils.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin breathed fire to a 55-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

