Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's speedy start jolts Springfield Southeast 59-7

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin broke out to an early lead and topped Springfield Southeast 59-7 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High on September 3 in Illinois football action.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's power showed as it carried a 59-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones' offense took charge to a 38-0 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Springfield Southeast after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.