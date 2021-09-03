 Skip to main content
Springfield sets a fast pace to trip Springfield Lanphier 66-20

Springfield jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 66-20 win over Springfield Lanphier at Springfield High on September 3 in Illinois football action.

Springfield matched Springfield Lanphier's offensive output 6-6 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.

The Senators' force showed as they carried a 60-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Springfield's offense struck to a 60-8 lead over Springfield Lanphier at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Senators a 58-8 lead over the Lions.

