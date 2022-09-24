 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Southeast comes from behind to stop Springfield Lanphier 28-6

Springfield Lanphier dented the scoreboard first, but Springfield Southeast responded to earn a 28-6 decision for an Illinois high school football victory on September 24.

Springfield Lanphier showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Springfield Southeast as the first quarter ended.

The Spartans' offense darted in front for a 13-6 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Springfield Southeast jumped to a 21-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Spartans outscored the Lions 7-0 in the final quarter.

