Springfield Southeast pounds out steady beat in win over Decatur Eisenhower 19-14

With little to no wiggle room, Springfield Southeast nosed past Decatur Eisenhower 19-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the second and final quarters.

Springfield Southeast broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 19-14 lead over Decatur Eisenhower.

The start wasn't the problem for Decatur Eisenhower, who began with a 14-13 edge over Springfield Southeast through the end of the first quarter.

