St. Joseph-Ogden blanks Bloomington Central Catholic in shutout performance 33-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of St. Joseph-Ogden on Friday as it blanked Bloomington Central Catholic 33-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

St. Joseph-Ogden's offense darted to a 12-0 lead over Bloomington Central Catholic at the intermission.

The Spartans remained on top of the Saints through a scoreless first and third quarters.

