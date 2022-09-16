St. Joseph-Ogden darts by Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in easy victory 41-14

St. Joseph-Ogden recorded a big victory over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 41-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave St. Joseph-Ogden a 27-7 lead over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Spartans and the Grey Ghosts were both scoreless.

St. Joseph-Ogden thundered to a 34-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans and the Grey Ghosts each scored in the final quarter.

