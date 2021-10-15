St. Joseph-Ogden drums Rantoul Township in sound fashion 29-6

St. Joseph-Ogden didn't tinker around with Rantoul Township. A 29-6 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Illinois high school football on October 15.
In recent action on October 1, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic and Rantoul Township took on Monticello on October 1 at Monticello High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Spartans moved in front of the Eagles 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
Defense muted both offenses in scoreless second and third quarters.
