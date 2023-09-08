St. Joseph-Ogden posted a narrow 26-19 win over Fairbury Prairie Central in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.

St. Joseph-Ogden moved in front of Fairbury Prairie Central 13-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans registered a 16-6 advantage at halftime over the Hawks.

Fairbury Prairie Central tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 19-13 in the third quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, Fairbury Prairie Central and St Joseph-Ogden faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Fairbury Prairie Central squared off with Tolono Unity in a football game.

