St. Joseph-Ogden posted a narrow 38-35 win over Tolono Unity in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Tolono Unity started on steady ground by forging a 14-3 lead over St. Joseph-Ogden at the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Rockets with a 28-18 lead over the Spartans heading into the second quarter.

St. Joseph-Ogden broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 38-35 lead over Tolono Unity.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

