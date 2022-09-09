St. Teresa football bowls over Central A&M with six rushing TDs to win CIC opener

MOWEAQUA — In a battle between two ranked Central Illinois teams, St. Teresa, the No. 2 team in Class 2A, ran over Central A&M, ranked No. 3 in Class 1A, 48-7 on Friday in the Central Illinois Conference opener for both teams.

St. Teresa running back Royce Harper ran in three touchdowns and had 143 yards on 10 carries to lead the Bulldogs rushing attack.

Harper had a big 64-yard TD run to start the scoring with 4:56 left in the first quarter, putting St. T up 7-0. He added an 11-yard score with 8:14 left in the first half to give the Bulldogs a 14-0 advantage.

A reverse play from Harper to Jeremy Walker had Walker scoring from 75 yards out with 3:30 left in the first half, as St. T led 21-0. It was the first of three quick scores the Bulldogs would have before the break.

Harper added his third touchdown of the game from 12 yards out with 1:24 left in the first half.

Brycen Hendrix intercepted a pass from Central A&M quarterback Carter Thomas and returned it all the way for a 47-yard pick-six to give the Bulldogs a 35-0 lead at halftime.

In the second half, Ja'Carrion Jones ran in a seven-yard score with 3:22 left in the third quarter to extend the St. T lead to 41-0.

Thomas put the Raiders on the board with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Maddox Plain with 8:51 remaining in the game.

On the next drive, St. Teresa rusher Monty Snyder ran in St. Teresa's final score from 59 yards out, making it 48-7.

St. Teresa quarterback Joe Brummer finished 6-for-9 for 102 yards. Lineman Amare Wallace led the defense with 14 tackles.

Central A&M rusher Will Thompson finished with 108 yards rushing to lead the Raiders. Thomas was making his first start at quarterback after starter Drew Damery was unable to play with an ankle injury. Thomas finished 3-for-7 for 35 yards and a TD.

St. Teresa improved to 3-0, 1-0 CIC and Central A&M fell to 2-1, 0-1 CIC.