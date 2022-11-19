St. Teresa football defeats Johnston City to advance to 2A state championship game

DECATUR — St. Teresa's defense put on another standout performance on Saturday, limiting previously undefeated Johnston City to two scores as the Bulldogs advanced to the Class 2A state championship game with a 39-15 victory at home.
The Bulldogs (13-0) will face Downs Tri-Valley (11-2) for the state title on Friday at 1 p.m. at the University of Illinois' Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
Quarterback Joe Brummer ran in a score and then just before the half ran in a second touchdown from 67 yards out to make it 20-7 at halftime.
After the break, Brummer connected with Wills on a 31-yard touchdown strike with 6:21 left in the third quarter to give St. T the lead 26-7.
Brummer finished the day 7-for-8 for 114 yards passing to go along with 79 yards rushing and three total TDs.
Bulldogs running back Royce Harper ran one in from 53 yards out with 1:49 left in the third to put the Bulldogs up 33-7. Harper finished with a team-high 102 yards and Ja'Carrion Jones added 55 on the ground.
Jeremy Walker scored on a sweep with 7:26 left in the game to give St. T a 39-7 lead.
Johnston City added a rushing touchdown from 22 yards out by Isiah Watson with 2:47 left to make the final score 39-15.
The Bulldogs had been stopped in the semifinals in 2018, 2019 and 2021 and are looking for their first football state title since 1979.
Tri-Valley tops Maroa
Downs Tri-Valley running back Blake Regenold scored five touchdown to propel the Vikings over Maroa-Forsyth in Saturday's 2A North Bracket semifinal, 36-6, to advance to the state championship game.
Regenold scored his first TD on the third play of the game when he broke a 79-yard run. Colton Prosser ran in the two-point conversion to put the Vikings up 8-0.
In the second quarter, Maroa drove down to the Tri-Valley goal line but was stopped on fourth down. The Vikings then had a mishandled snap and Trojans linebacker Aiden Riser recovered the fumble in the end zone to make it 8-6 with 10:22 left before halftime.
Regenold capped off two more Tri-Valley drives with rushing touchdowns before the break to give the Vikings a 22-6 lead at halftime.
The Trojans were kept off the score board in the second half as Regenold was able to continue to find the rushing lanes. The All-State back added two more scores in the fourth quarter for the 36-6 win.
Regenold finished with 288 yards rushing and five scores. As a team, Maroa (12-1) was limited to 68 yards passing and 47 yards rushing on Saturday.
Photos: St. Teresa 37, Pana 12 in the Class 2A football quarterfinals
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten