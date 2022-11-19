St. Teresa football defeats Johnston City to advance to 2A state championship game

DECATUR — St. Teresa's defense put on another standout performance on Saturday, limiting previously undefeated Johnston City to two scores as the Bulldogs advanced to the Class 2A state championship game with a 39-15 victory at home.

The Bulldogs (13-0) will face Downs Tri-Valley (11-2) for the state title on Friday at 1 p.m. at the University of Illinois' Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

St. Teresa running back Elijah Wills got the scoring started for the Bulldogs in the first quarter with his first of two TDs on the day.

Quarterback Joe Brummer ran in a score and then just before the half ran in a second touchdown from 67 yards out to make it 20-7 at halftime.

After the break, Brummer connected with Wills on a 31-yard touchdown strike with 6:21 left in the third quarter to give St. T the lead 26-7.

Brummer finished the day 7-for-8 for 114 yards passing to go along with 79 yards rushing and three total TDs.

Bulldogs running back Royce Harper ran one in from 53 yards out with 1:49 left in the third to put the Bulldogs up 33-7. Harper finished with a team-high 102 yards and Ja'Carrion Jones added 55 on the ground.

Jeremy Walker scored on a sweep with 7:26 left in the game to give St. T a 39-7 lead.

Johnston City added a rushing touchdown from 22 yards out by Isiah Watson with 2:47 left to make the final score 39-15.

The Bulldogs had been stopped in the semifinals in 2018, 2019 and 2021 and are looking for their first football state title since 1979.

Tri-Valley tops Maroa

Downs Tri-Valley running back Blake Regenold scored five touchdown to propel the Vikings over Maroa-Forsyth in Saturday's 2A North Bracket semifinal, 36-6, to advance to the state championship game.

Regenold scored his first TD on the third play of the game when he broke a 79-yard run. Colton Prosser ran in the two-point conversion to put the Vikings up 8-0.

In the second quarter, Maroa drove down to the Tri-Valley goal line but was stopped on fourth down. The Vikings then had a mishandled snap and Trojans linebacker Aiden Riser recovered the fumble in the end zone to make it 8-6 with 10:22 left before halftime.

Regenold capped off two more Tri-Valley drives with rushing touchdowns before the break to give the Vikings a 22-6 lead at halftime.

The Trojans were kept off the score board in the second half as Regenold was able to continue to find the rushing lanes. The All-State back added two more scores in the fourth quarter for the 36-6 win.

Regenold finished with 288 yards rushing and five scores. As a team, Maroa (12-1) was limited to 68 yards passing and 47 yards rushing on Saturday.