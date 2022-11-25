St. Teresa football holds off Downs Tri-Valley to win first state championship in 43 years

CHAMPAIGN —St. Teresa’s players may not have been thinking about the last 11 months during the Class 2A state championship game on Friday, but without what happened during those months, winning the program’s first state title in 43 years couldn’t have happened.

A devastating loss to Nashville in last year’s semifinals fueled the effort it took to build a St. Teresa’s defense that bent but didn’t break late in the fourth quarter against Downs Tri-Valley. The Bulldogs held the Vikings out of the end zone on the game’s final play — from the 23-yard-line — preserving a 29-22 state title win.

“It feels fantastic to be a state champion,” said St. Teresa coach Mark Ramsey, who won his second state title — first at St. Teresa. “We had a heartbreaking loss in the semis last year and they have been working since January for this

“Tri-Valley put up a heck of a fight and it was back and forth. I couldn’t be happier and more proud of these guys.”

St. Teresa running back Royce Harper was among the players on last year’s team who wanted to erase last year’s 37-35 loss to Nashville.

“(The state title) means a lot to me and everyone else on the team and a lot of people at the school,” Harper said. “We were finally able to get the job done and win a state championship. This year we worked harder and I think we became closer as a brotherhood.”

St. Teresa took the lead late to force Tri-Valley into comeback mode, but it was the Vikings who controlled things early. They received the opening kick off and marched to the Bulldogs’ 16, but Vikings quarterback Andy Knox was intercepted by St. Teresa’s Billy Guyse.

Guyse was tackled at the 1-yard line, and on the next play, Harper was tackled in the end zone for a Tri-Valley safety with 7:53 left in the first quarter, making the score 2-0.

Tri-Valley controlled most of the first half, driving into St. Teresa’s red zone twice but stalling both times and coming up short on fourth-down plays. It took the Bulldogs awhile to take advantage — a dropped pass on what would’ve been a big play and a stiff Tri-Valley run defense stymied St. Teresa’s offense.

But St. Teresa’s speed finally came to the forefront late in the second quarter. From the 13-yard line, St. Teresa wide receiver Brycen Hendrix caught quarterback Joe Brummer’s pass and took it the distance for an 87-yard touchdown. On the two-point conversion, Matt Brummer took the handoff and passed to Jeremy Walker for an 8-2 Bulldogs’ lead with 3:03 before the half.

“That play is called ‘Channel 7’ for a reason because it is going to me,” said Hendrix, who wears No. 7. “I was going over the middle and I actually got bumped and it through off the timing. But thanks to the offensive line, Joe was comfortable in the pocket and he made a fantastic throw to me. I made the most of it.”

On Tri-Valley’s last drive of the half, the Vikings took it down to the three yard line with 15 seconds remaining. Running back Blake Regenold powered his way into the end zone but the two-point conversion failed, tying the game 8-8 at the break.

In the first half, Regenold had 163 yards on 28 attempts as the Vikings dominated the time of possession 19:23 to 4:37. Outside of Hendrix’s long score, Harper led St. T with 27 yards rushing.

St. Teresa received the second half kickoff and Walker had a strong return out to the 45. Four plays later, a Tri-Valley defender was called for pass interference on Walker, placing the ball at the 22.

Harper scored on a run on the next play, giving St. Teresa the lead. The two-point conversation was good on a pass from Joe Brummer to Matt Brummer, to put the Bulldogs up 16-8 with 10:05 left in the third quarter.

Tri-Valley had another clock-eating drive that culminated in a touchdown pass from Knox to Cole Klein from 15 yards out. The two-point try on a run by Regenold was stopped as St. Teresa kept the lead 16-14 with 3:43 left in the third.

As a Bulldogs’ drive was slowed, Ramsey faced a fourth and two on the 24 yard line with 2:33 left in the third quarter and decided to go for it.

It was a risky gamble but one that turned out to be right, as Elijah Wills took the handoff and went around the edge and didn’t stop running until he was in the end zone on a 76-yard score. Guyse kicked the extra point for a 23-14 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Regenold scored his second touchdown with 11:07 remaining from six yards out. Knox scored on the two-point attempt to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to one point, 23-22.

St. Teresa responded with a nine-yard touchdown pass from Joe Brummer to Billy Guyse with 6:06 left for the final score of the game.

Tri-Valley fumbled on the ensuing drive and St. Teresa recovered. The Vikings got the ball back one final time with 1:49 left. They were able to advance to the 23 but were unable to score as time expired.

“Winning this just means the world to us. We had been to the semifinals three times in a row and we just couldn’t get over the hump,” Guyse said. “Now that we are here, we are different than any other team that has gone through here. We are so happy to be here.”

Regenold finished with 43 carries for 215 yards and two scores. The Vikings senior set a new 2A record for number of carries in a state title game. Knox was 7-for-15 for 109 yards and one score.

Wills finished with a team-high 92 yards rushing and one TD. Hendrix had 134 yards receiving on three catches and one TD. Brummer finished 5-for-9 with 148 yards and two passing touchdowns.

“Me and my defense were really locked in today. The o-line really dug in and stuck to the game plan. The defense dug in when it got tough and they really stepped up,” Wills said.

This is the fourth state championship for St. Teresa following wins in 1974, 1975 and 1979 (2A). The program also had second-place finishes in 1986 and 2016.

For Ramsey, this was his second championship in his 40 years coaching. He led Central A&M to the 1A title in 1997. He has five second-place finishes (1992, 1995, 1996, 2001, 2016). Friday’s victory was the 333rd of Ramsey’s career.

Following the game, Ramsey said he would consider in the offseason if this was his last game coaching high school football.

“I told them that I would let the dust settle, think about it for a few weeks and then make some kind of announcement. I’m not getting any pressure from my family or anything but sometimes when it is time, it is time,” Ramsey said. “It feels great but I’m so happy for these guys, my coaches, and everyone involved with the team. They won this and I think it is more about them than me. I hope they have enjoyed the ride because I know I have.”