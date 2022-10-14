 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Teresa football wins Central Illinois Conference title with commanding win over Shelbyville

DECATUR -- St. Teresa football crossed off their first major goal of the season on Friday, winning the Central Illinois Conference title with a 41-14 victory over Shelbyville at home

The Bulldogs, the No. 1 team in Class 2A, improved to 8-0, 6-0 CIC and handed the Rams (7-1, 5-1 CIC) their first loss of the season. 

Rain fell through the game on Friday, limiting the passing game for both teams. 

Shelbyville scored first with a 17-yard pass from Brody Boehm to Kade Allen with 2:24 left in the first quarter, putting the Rams up 8-0. 

The Bulldogs then rattled off 35 unanswered points, starting with a 34-yard touchdown run by Royce Harper with 1:08 left in the first. 

101522-dec-spt-st-teresa-football_01.JPG

St. Teresa’s Jeremy Walker runs to score a touchdown during the second quarter of the football game against Shelbyville in Decatur on Friday.

St. Teresa's Jeremy Walker took a sweep run 37 yards to put the Bulldogs ahead 14-8 with 7:52 left in the second quarter. 

Bulldogs quarterback Joe Brummer scored on a one-yard keeper to make is 21-8 with 3:40 left in the first half. 

St. T's Brycen Hendrix took a handoff up the middle for a 28-yard score early in the third quarter, making is 28-8. 

101522-dec-spt-st-teresa-football_02.JPG

St. Teresa’s Christion Harper dodges Shelbyville’s Brody Boehm during the second quarter of the football game in Decatur on Friday.

Harper added his second score of the game on a 41-yard run with 6:44 left in the third quarter to put the Bulldogs up 35-8. 

Boehm scored on a one-yard quarterback keeper with 4:17 left in the third, cutting St. Teresa's lead to 35-14. 

The Bulldogs' Matt Brummer scored the final score of the game with 5:42 left in the fourth on a run from the two yard line, making the final score 41-14.

101522-dec-spt-st-teresa-football_05.JPG

St. Teresa’s Jack Singer and Caiden Kernaghan tackle Shelbyville’s Kade Allen during the second quarter of the football game in Decatur on Friday.

It is the third consecutive CIC title for the Bulldogs, who shared the title with Central A&M in the shorted spring 2021 season. 

The Bulldogs will play for a undefeated regular season in Week 9 at Warrensburg-Latham. Shelbyville hosts Central A&M next week. 

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

