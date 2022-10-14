St. Teresa football wins Central Illinois Conference title with commanding win over Shelbyville

DECATUR -- St. Teresa football crossed off their first major goal of the season on Friday, winning the Central Illinois Conference title with a 41-14 victory over Shelbyville at home.

The Bulldogs, the No. 1 team in Class 2A, improved to 8-0, 6-0 CIC and handed the Rams (7-1, 5-1 CIC) their first loss of the season.

Rain fell through the game on Friday, limiting the passing game for both teams.

Shelbyville scored first with a 17-yard pass from Brody Boehm to Kade Allen with 2:24 left in the first quarter, putting the Rams up 8-0.

The Bulldogs then rattled off 35 unanswered points, starting with a 34-yard touchdown run by Royce Harper with 1:08 left in the first.

St. Teresa's Jeremy Walker took a sweep run 37 yards to put the Bulldogs ahead 14-8 with 7:52 left in the second quarter.

Bulldogs quarterback Joe Brummer scored on a one-yard keeper to make is 21-8 with 3:40 left in the first half.

St. T's Brycen Hendrix took a handoff up the middle for a 28-yard score early in the third quarter, making is 28-8.

Harper added his second score of the game on a 41-yard run with 6:44 left in the third quarter to put the Bulldogs up 35-8.

Boehm scored on a one-yard quarterback keeper with 4:17 left in the third, cutting St. Teresa's lead to 35-14.

The Bulldogs' Matt Brummer scored the final score of the game with 5:42 left in the fourth on a run from the two yard line, making the final score 41-14.

It is the third consecutive CIC title for the Bulldogs, who shared the title with Central A&M in the shorted spring 2021 season.

The Bulldogs will play for a undefeated regular season in Week 9 at Warrensburg-Latham. Shelbyville hosts Central A&M next week.