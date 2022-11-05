 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Teresa football's Ja'Carrion Jones has four TDs as Bulldogs roll past Athens

ATHENS -- St. Teresa running back Ja'Carrion Jones found the end zone four times, including on the Bulldogs' first offensive play of the game, to power St. T to a 59-30 win over Athens on Saturday in Athens. 

Despite blustery conditions, the Bulldogs also had success in the passing game on three 50-plus yard touchdown passes from quarterback Joe Brummer to receiver Brycen Hendrix and Jeremy Walker. 

St. Teresa running Ja'Carrion Jones (33) scores against Athens on Saturday. 

Jones got the scoring stared on a 32-yard touchdown run on St. T's first play to put the Bulldogs up 6-0 with 10:18 left in the first quarter. 

Athens responded with an 8-yard scoring run from Cory Craig Jr., one of three scores on the day for him, and the two-point conversion put the Warriors in the lead 8-7. 

St. Teresa's Brycen Hendrix (7) scores against Athens on Saturday. 

Brummer threw his first touchdown pass to Hendrix on a 60-yard score with 5:51 left in the first quarter, giving St. T the lead 14-7. 

Athens running back Camden Austin broke a long 41-yard run on the following drive to even the score 14-14. 

No. 1 seed St. Teresa topped No. 9 seed Athens on Saturday 59-30. 

Bulldogs running back Royce Harper had a long run that was followed by an 11-yard score to take back the lead, 21-14. Harper was limited in the second half with a shoulder injury. 

Craig Jr. added his second score with 10:16 left in the second quarter from one yard out to tie the game again 21-21. 

With 1:11 left before halftime, St. Teresa defensive back Billy Guyse intercepted Athens quarterback Drew Cushman's pass, ending the Warriors' drive in the red zone. 

The Bulldogs took advantage with a 58-yard score from Brummer to Walker, giving St. T the halftime lead 29-21. 

It was Brummer to Walker again on the first play of the second half on a 54-yard touchdown pass, expanding the Bulldogs lead to 37-21. 

St. Teresa running Ja'Carrion Jones had four touchdowns against Athens on Saturday. 

Jones added touchdowns No. 2 and 3, from eight yards and 40 yards out, in the third quarter as St. Teresa expanded its lead to 53-27. 

Jones' fourth score came with 2:55 left in the game on a two-yard run, to finish the scoring, 59-30. 

The Bulldogs will host their quarterfinal playoff game next week. 

No. 1 seed St. Teresa advances to the Class 2A quarterfinals and will host the winner of No. 4 Pana or No. 12 Fairfield. 

Photos: St. Teresa 49, Chester 0

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

