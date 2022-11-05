St. Teresa football's Ja'Carrion Jones has four TDs as Bulldogs roll past Athens

ATHENS -- St. Teresa running back Ja'Carrion Jones found the end zone four times, including on the Bulldogs' first offensive play of the game, to power St. T to a 59-30 win over Athens on Saturday in Athens.

Despite blustery conditions, the Bulldogs also had success in the passing game on three 50-plus yard touchdown passes from quarterback Joe Brummer to receiver Brycen Hendrix and Jeremy Walker.

Jones got the scoring stared on a 32-yard touchdown run on St. T's first play to put the Bulldogs up 6-0 with 10:18 left in the first quarter.

Athens responded with an 8-yard scoring run from Cory Craig Jr., one of three scores on the day for him, and the two-point conversion put the Warriors in the lead 8-7.

Brummer threw his first touchdown pass to Hendrix on a 60-yard score with 5:51 left in the first quarter, giving St. T the lead 14-7.

Athens running back Camden Austin broke a long 41-yard run on the following drive to even the score 14-14.

Bulldogs running back Royce Harper had a long run that was followed by an 11-yard score to take back the lead, 21-14. Harper was limited in the second half with a shoulder injury.

Craig Jr. added his second score with 10:16 left in the second quarter from one yard out to tie the game again 21-21.

With 1:11 left before halftime, St. Teresa defensive back Billy Guyse intercepted Athens quarterback Drew Cushman's pass, ending the Warriors' drive in the red zone.

The Bulldogs took advantage with a 58-yard score from Brummer to Walker, giving St. T the halftime lead 29-21.

It was Brummer to Walker again on the first play of the second half on a 54-yard touchdown pass, expanding the Bulldogs lead to 37-21.

Jones added touchdowns No. 2 and 3, from eight yards and 40 yards out, in the third quarter as St. Teresa expanded its lead to 53-27.

Jones' fourth score came with 2:55 left in the game on a two-yard run, to finish the scoring, 59-30.

No. 1 seed St. Teresa advances to the Class 2A quarterfinals and will host the winner of No. 4 Pana or No. 12 Fairfield.