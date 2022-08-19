St. Teresa graduate Jacardia Wright hoping for big season at Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Former St. Teresa running back Jacardia Wright admitted he is feeling pretty jealous.

Wright had a legendary high school career for the Bulldogs, becoming the second all-time leading rusher in IHSA history with 8,821 career rushing yards. His 133 career touchdowns also sit second.

Now, as he follows the news that the Bulldogs will soon be playing on a new turf field in a few weeks, Wright — a three-time Macon County Player of the Year — can't help but wonder how high those career numbers would have been on a more forgiving playing surface.

"I'm super jealous because I never really got to run on turf until I came to college. My cuts are way different on turf than than the grass we used to have at St. T," Wright said. "It is a real honor for those kids now in 2022 to play on that turf and show those explosive cuts."

Wright is planning on showing off his own moves this season after entering the transfer portal from Kansas State last November and announcing he was going to Missouri State in February.

"It was a tough decision to leave the Big 12. It was tough to leave all of my friends after being there for three years," Wright said. "Honestly, I felt like I had to move on and build a new start. As soon as I (entered the portal), I got a call from my position coach here (at Missouri State) Ronnie Fouch and we were talking on and off all of the time. They gave me the offer and I'm here."

Wright saw limited action in his three seasons with the Wildcats and played in five games last season with 56 yards rushing on 13 carries. As he researched Missouri State, playing for former NFL coach Bobby Petrino was a major incentive to make the move, Wright said.

"Having Bobby Petrino as a coach was one major thing. Then I looked up their games last year and I could see that they had a pretty good team," Wright said. "It was all legit so I wanted to come and be a part of the Bears."

Petrino, who was previously head coach at Louisville and Arkansas, also coached the Atlanta Falcons for 13 games in 2007. During a fall practice press conference, Petrino talked about his high expectations for his new go-to running back.

"(Jacardia) can take a two-to-three-yard gain and turn it into a seven-to-eight-yard gain," Petrino said. "With the power he possesses, he has the ability to finish runs while falling forward. That really helps you get to second-and-short or third-and-short. He can break tackles and he also has the speed to be a home run hitter."

Petrino calls the plays for the Bears and his son, Nick Petrino, is the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. It is a relationship that Wright has been impressed with thus far.

"It is pretty cool — I've never had a head coach whose son is the offensive coordinator," Wright said. "Being able to be with them, knowing his dad is a pretty good coach and he taking everything from him and gives it to us, that is special to me."

Last season the Bears were 8-4 overall and posted a 6-2 conference record to finish second in the Missouri Valley Conference. They made their second consecutive appearance in the NCAA FCS playoffs but fell to Tennessee-Martin, 32-31, in the opening round.

"We are looking really good in practice and I feel like we are very explosive at the receiver position and running back position," Wright said. "So far, it has been a great experience and I feel connected with all the players. I'm feeling really good. This is my fourth year and even though I haven't been in the limelight, I've always been ready to go. I can't waste any time, this is the senior year."

As St. Teresa prepares to begin its season Aug. 26, Wright thinks of his time there fondly.

"St. T is always going to mean a lot to me. Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog," Wright said. "I loved it there and I had a great time there. Now it is finally time for me to shine at the next level. I'm hoping this year is the year."