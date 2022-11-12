St. Teresa's defense halts Pana's potent offense to advance the Class 2A football semifinals

DECATUR — After scoring 68 points in its Round 2 playoff game, Pana football's offense was slowed down and kept scoreless in the second half by St. Teresa's defense, as the Bulldogs advanced to the Class 2A semifinals with a 37-12 victory over the Panthers.

With temperatures around freezing and flurries in the air, both offenses were slowed in the first quarter.

St. Teresa's Jeremy Walker put the Bulldogs on the scoreboard first with a 15-yard touchdown run around the edge with 5:41 remaining in the first.

Pana running back Isaiah Harbert tied the game 6-6 with 1:54 left in the quarter on a three-yard score.

In the second quarter, Bulldogs running back Ja'Carrion Jones scored his first of two touchdowns in the game from seven yards out with 10:23 left before halftime. Running back Royce Harper ran in the two-point conversion to put St. T up 14-6.

That would prove to be Harper's only play as he was still limited with a shoulder injury from last week game against Athens. After the game, St. Teresa head coach Mark Ramsey was hopeful Harper would be back at full strength in the semifinals.

Brycen Hendrix added the first of two touchdowns on a 27-yard sweep run with 5:07 left before halftime. Billy Guyse caught the top-point conversion from quarterback Joe Brummer to put St. T up 22-6.

Pana quarterback Max Lynch, the defending Herald & Review Area Football Player of the Year in 2021, scored his only touchdown of the game with :32 seconds left before the half, making it 22-12.

Pana head coach Trevor Higgins said that Lynch was also dealing with a shoulder injury sustained last week, which slowed down the Panthers' passing game.

St. Teresa linebacker Elijah Wills recovered a Lynch fumble with 7:02 left in the third quarter, leading to Jones' second score from five yards out with five seconds left in the quarter. Walker ran in the two-point conversion to put St. T up 30-12.

Hendrix added his second score when he scooped up a teammate's fumble and ran it 20 yards for a touchdown to give the Bulldogs the 37-12 victory.

St. Teresa will face either No. 2-seeded Johnston City (11-0) or No. 14 Belleville Althoff Catholic (7-4) in next week's semifinal game.