 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stanford Olympia ekes out victory against Pleasant Plains 24-15

  • 0

A sigh of relief filled the air in Stanford Olympia's locker room after a trying 24-15 test with Pleasant Plains at Stanford Olympia High on October 7 in Illinois football action.

The start wasn't the problem for Pleasant Plains, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Stanford Olympia through the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense moved in front for a 16-9 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.

Stanford Olympia darted to a 24-15 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Recently on September 23, Stanford Olympia squared off with New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op in a football game. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News