A sigh of relief filled the air in Stanford Olympia's locker room after a trying 24-15 test with Pleasant Plains at Stanford Olympia High on October 7 in Illinois football action.

The start wasn't the problem for Pleasant Plains, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Stanford Olympia through the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense moved in front for a 16-9 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.

Stanford Olympia darted to a 24-15 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.