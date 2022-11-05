 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stanford Olympia makes St. Joseph-Ogden walk the plank 60-28

Stanford Olympia gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed St. Joseph-Ogden 60-28 for an Illinois high school football victory on November 5.

Stanford Olympia opened with a 32-21 advantage over St. Joseph-Ogden through the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

There was no room for doubt as Stanford Olympia added to its advantage with a 28-7 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on October 21, Stanford Olympia faced off against Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central and St Joseph-Ogden took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on October 21 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. Click here for a recap

