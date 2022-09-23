Stanford Olympia's rally cap fits just right in squeezing New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op 34-15

A deficit merely stoked the drama as Stanford Olympia flashed past New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op 34-15 on Friday in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op, as it began with a 15-0 edge over Stanford Olympia through the end of the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Stanford Olympia broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-15 lead over New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Spartans, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 fourth quarter, too.

