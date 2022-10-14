 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Staunton designs winning blueprint against Gillespie 27-12

  • 0

Staunton stretched out and finally snapped Gillespie to earn a 27-12 victory in Illinois high school football on October 14.

Last season, Gillespie and Staunton faced off on October 15, 2021 at Staunton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 30, Gillespie squared off with Hillsboro in a football game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News