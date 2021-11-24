Stockton pounds out steady beat in win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 17-13

Mighty close, mighty fine, Stockton wore a victory shine after clipping Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 17-13 during this Illinois football game.
The Blackhawks opened with a 17-13 advantage over the Falcons through the first quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and final quarters, with neither team scoring.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.