Stop sign: Pana renders Piasa Southwestern's offense pointless 41-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Pana squeeze Piasa Southwestern 41-0 in a shutout effort during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave the Panthers a 20-0 lead over the Piasa Birds.

Pana's offense roared to a 41-0 lead over Piasa Southwestern at the intermission.

No points meant no hope for the Piasa Birds as they could not cut into their deficit in the third and final quarters.

