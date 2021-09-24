Stop sign: Pana renders Piasa Southwestern's offense pointless 41-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Pana squeeze Piasa Southwestern 41-0 in a shutout effort during this Illinois football game.
Recently on September 10 , Pana squared up on Gillespie in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Panthers a 20-0 lead over the Piasa Birds.
Pana's offense roared to a 41-0 lead over Piasa Southwestern at the intermission.
No points meant no hope for the Piasa Birds as they could not cut into their deficit in the third and final quarters.
