Stop sign: Troy Triad renders Lincoln's offense pointless 28-0

Troy Triad's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Lincoln 28-0 on October 21 in Illinois football.

Troy Triad darted in front of Lincoln 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights' offense struck in front for a 21-0 lead over the Railsplitters at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Knights put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Railsplitters 7-0 in the last stanza.

