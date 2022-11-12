Storm warning: Amboy/La Moille Co-Op unleashes full fury on Champaign St. Thomas More 54-22

Amboy/La Moille Co-Op offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Champaign St. Thomas More during this 54-22 victory on November 12 in Illinois football.

Amboy/La Moille Co-Op darted in front of Champaign St. Thomas More 14-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Clippers registered a 48-22 advantage at halftime over the Sabers.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Clippers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 fourth quarter, too.

