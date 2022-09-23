Storm warning: Auburn rains down on Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 32-6

Auburn left no doubt on Friday, controlling Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central from start to finish for a 32-6 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Auburn a 13-6 lead over Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central.
The Trojans fought to a 32-6 intermission margin at the Blue Jays' expense.
Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.
In recent action on September 9, Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Auburn took on Pleasant Plains on September 9 at Auburn High School.
