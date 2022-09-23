 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm warning: Auburn rains down on Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 32-6

Auburn left no doubt on Friday, controlling Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central from start to finish for a 32-6 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Auburn a 13-6 lead over Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central.

The Trojans fought to a 32-6 intermission margin at the Blue Jays' expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on September 9, Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Auburn took on Pleasant Plains on September 9 at Auburn High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

