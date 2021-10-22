Storm warning: Bethalto Civic Memorial unleashes full fury on Taylorville 56-12

Bethalto Civic Memorial's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Taylorville during a 56-12 blowout on October 22 in Illinois football action.

Bethalto Civic Memorial's offense stomped on to a 42-12 lead over Taylorville at halftime.

The Eagles' dominance showed as they carried a 56-12 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles authored an impenetrable defensive effort to blank the Tornadoes in the first and fourth quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.