Storm warning: Clifton Central unleashes full fury on Georgetown-Ridge Farm 47-6

Clifton Central's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Georgetown-Ridge Farm 47-6 on September 3 in Illinois football action.

Clifton Central struck in front of Georgetown-Ridge Farm 34-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Comets outscored the Buffaloes 7-0 in the final quarter.

